‘Unbias the News’: Lack of Diversity in Journalism Can Lead to Newsrooms Missing Out on Important Stories
When media organisations fail to address unconscious bias in journalists and lack of diversity in newsrooms, the standards of reporting suffer, particularly in their ability to tell stories about minority groups.
In a podcast with Journalism.co.uk, CEO and co-founder of journalist collaborative network Hostwriter Tabea Grzeszyk, discussed some of the key themes in her book Unbias the News: Why diversity matters for journalism.Read More