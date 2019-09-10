UNC’s School of Journalism and Media Gets Largest Gift Ever and a New Name
Integrity, credibility and fearlessness will guide the students and the faculty of the newly named University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
With a $25 million endowed gift, the largest in the school’s history, Carolina alumnus Walter Hussman Jr. and his family are investing in the future of journalism with hopes of restoring the public’s trust in the media.
