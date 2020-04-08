Under Stress but Seeing Their Work Resonate, Local News Orgs are Experimenting Through the Pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact are forcing news organizations of every size to make life-or-death business decisions. Small independent publications, even those not chiefly dependent on advertising, are staring down short-term financial challenges and long-term uncertainty.
Still, there’s a sense that there are still opportunities afoot for those nimble enough to capitalize on them. Newsrooms are keen to fortify reader-generated revenue streams and demonstrate the value of local journalism while the interest—and the stakes—are at historic highs.Read More