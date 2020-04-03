Understanding Value in Media: Perspectives From Consumers and Industry

The disruption of the media industry, with the rise of social media, the digitization of content and the increase in mobile consumption has changed traditional funding models beyond recognition.

The role of media historically has been central to the making of society and the construction of identity. At this dark moment for humanity, threatened by COVID-19 with many people physically isolated, this role is vital in the search for information, stories and art to feed the human spirit and ignite the imagination to overcome the challenges ahead.

This report considers how different stakeholders in media – content creators, advertisers, marketing agencies and individual consumers – each value media content. By analysing this dynamic, the industry – and consumers – can make informed decisions about the future.