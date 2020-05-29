Unicorn Riot, a Nonprofit Media Collective, is Covering the Minneapolis Protests Live and Close Up
When protesters reached the police precinct home to the officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd, Unicorn Riot was there.
The “decentralized” and “non-hierarchical” media organization has received attention for its on-the-ground interviews and streams—which have shown viewers the inside of the burning station, police violence, and more. Unicorn Riot is also drawing attention for allowing the protestors to speak, at length, for themselves.