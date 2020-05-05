News Newsletter News 

Union Wages Proxy Campaign to Unseat Two Alden Directors From Tribune Publishing Board

Robert Channick | Chicago Tribune   May 5, 2020

The union representing newsroom employees at the Chicago Tribune and other Tribune Publishing newspapers is waging a proxy campaign to unseat two board members representing hedge fund Alden Global Capital, the largest shareholder of the Chicago-based newspaper chain.

In a letter dated Monday, the NewsGuild-Communication Workers of America urged Tribune Publishing shareholders to vote against the election of Dana Goldsmith Needleman and Christopher Minnetian to the eight-member board. A copy of the letter was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

