Univision Rolls Out New Ads Urging Hispanics to Take Part in Census
Spanish-language media giant Univision is expanding its ad campaign to convince Hispanic constituents to participate in the upcoming census, amid criticism from some Democratic lawmakers that federal officials aren’t doing enough to promote the survey.
Census Day is officially April 1, but remote enumeration started in January and the Census Bureau will send out national invitations to complete the survey online starting Thursday.Read More