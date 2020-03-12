News Newsletter News 

Univision Rolls Out New Ads Urging Hispanics to Take Part in Census

Rafael Bernal | Hill   March 12, 2020

Spanish-language media giant Univision is expanding its ad campaign to convince Hispanic constituents to participate in the upcoming census, amid criticism from some Democratic lawmakers that federal officials aren’t doing enough to promote the survey.

Census Day is officially April 1, but remote enumeration started in January and the Census Bureau will send out national invitations to complete the survey online starting Thursday.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *