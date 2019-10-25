Unleashing New Weapons in the War on Fake News

Now is the time to make facts great again. “Fake news,” the 2017 Collins word of the year, poses a serious threat to the values of honesty, truth, and accountability-values that purveyors of falsified information don’t seem to hold too closely. Apart from the most obvious dangers of spreading false information (erosion of trust, political or national hostility, widespread uncertainty) the prevalence of AI systems on social media mean that unverified claims and slanderous falsehoods are picked up and distributed at eye-watering speeds.