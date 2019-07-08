Unlocking Journalism Resilience: Adapting a Digital Business Model to Promote Press Freedom

Publishers globally are adapting to the digital present, yet even the most experienced practitioners are hard-pressed to define what constitutes sustainable and resilient business models. This new report from WAN-IFRA and author Clare Cook, researcher at the Media Innovation Studio, UK, responds to the challenges faced by media in politically and financially pressured environments as they seek to be more resilient.

