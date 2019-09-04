News Newsletter News 

Unprepared for Unpublishing? Here’s How Some Newsrooms Are Rethinking What Lasts Forever

Christine Schmidt | Nieman Lab   September 4, 2019

The Internet doesn’t last forever, for everyone.

News outlets are notoriously bad at saving their work. Archiving the journalism that you pour blood, sweat, and whatever else into is a crucial step to having a lasting impact. But 19 news organizations out of 21 in a study conducted earlier this year weren’t taking any steps to archive their online content (no, saving it in a Google Doc or Github doesn’t count).

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *