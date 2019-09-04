Unprepared for Unpublishing? Here’s How Some Newsrooms Are Rethinking What Lasts Forever
The Internet doesn’t last forever, for everyone.
News outlets are notoriously bad at saving their work. Archiving the journalism that you pour blood, sweat, and whatever else into is a crucial step to having a lasting impact. But 19 news organizations out of 21 in a study conducted earlier this year weren’t taking any steps to archive their online content (no, saving it in a Google Doc or Github doesn’t count).
