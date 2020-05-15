Unvetted Scientific Research About COVID-19 is Becoming a Partisan Weapon

“The dangers of open-access science in a pandemic.” Preprint servers make it easy for scientists to share academic research papers before they are peer-reviewed or published, and COVID-19 is leading to a flood of research being uploaded. That can be a good thing, getting new and cutting-edge research into decision-makers’ hands quickly, writes Gautama Mehta in Coda Story. But it can also spread misinformation.

As of Thursday evening, medRxiv (pronounced “med archive”), a preprint server run in partnership by BMJ, Yale University, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, had 2,740 COVID-19–related papers.