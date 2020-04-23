Vice Media Pushes Back on WSJ Report of Plan for ‘Substantial Layoffs’
Vice Media is pushing back at a report Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal that said Vice Media Group has a plan for “substantial layoffs” at its company websites amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Journal obtained what it described as “a planning document,” which calls for layoffs of 300 Vice employees in its digital operations unit, which includes both Vice News and Refinery29, an online publication that focuses on women.Read More