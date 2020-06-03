VizPol Takes a Cue from Bird-Watching Apps to Help Journalists Identify Unfamiliar Political Symbols
The demonstrations sparked in response to the murder of George Floyd are drawing participants with a range of political and ideological motives, including some allegedly less interested in protesting police brutality than promoting the aims of extremist groups. The Department of Homeland Security, for example, has specifically warned about domestic terrorists exploiting the protests to spark violence and other officials have warned of disingenuous actors, though they disagree on who to blame.