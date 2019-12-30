Vox Media Has a New Pitch for Advertisers After Buying New York Magazine and Affiliated Sites

Now that it owns New York Magazine and a host of related web properties, Vox Media is trying to sell advertisers on a new platform that can get them in front of more eyeballs amid rule changes on personal privacy.

Vox Media, which owns Recode, The Verge and sports site SB Nation, said in September it would be acquiring New York Magazine parent New York Media and now said it has 125 million monthly visitors across its 13 editorial networks.