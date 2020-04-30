‘Wall Street Journal’ Launches Personal Finance Site

The Wall Street Journal has launched a mobile-first site called WSJ Money to help readers manage their finances during the COVID-19 crisis.

The interactive micro-site is divided into five topics: stimulus money, student loans, mortgages, unemployment and taxes.

Presented in a Q&A format, questions such as “What if I can’t make my mortgage payment this month?” and “How much will my unemployment check be?” are answered in short, easy-to-read cards that can be copied and shared.