Wall Street Journal ‘Read Yourself Better’ Campaign Aims to Promote Quality Journalism
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has released a brand campaign that aims to challenge readers to go beyond click-bait media and challenge themselves by reading its content.
Developed by The&Partnership and led by a television spot, the ‘Read Yourself Better’ campaign intends to place the WSJ as the destination for quality journalism and will be supported throughout of home, online video, social media, print and display advertising.Read More