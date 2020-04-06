WAN-IFRA Postpones the World News Media Congress 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WAN-IFRA and its local Spanish host, Henneo Group, have decided to move the event to 17-19 September 2020 in Zaragoza.

“Demand for quality journalism has never been greater, the societal need for it rarely more urgent. We are doing our utmost to work alongside our members during this challenging period for the profession,” said Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo, President of the Spanish media house Henneo and the President of WAN-IFRA.