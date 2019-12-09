News Newsletter News 

Want to Start Your Own Local Online News Outlet? With a New Staff and a $1 Million Grant, LION Publishers Wants to Do More to Help

Christine Schmidt | Nieman Lab   December 9, 2019

After leaving her job as the managing editor of a newspaper owned by Digital First Media “due to differences with this company’s management” last year, Kara Meyberg Guzman wasn’t sure what to do next. After a few conversations with a former colleague at the Santa Cruz Sentinel, they decided to launch a local news podcast and were trying to figure out…how exactly to actually do that.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *