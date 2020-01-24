Warren Camp Warns of ‘Breathless Media Narratives’ Out of Iowa

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign disclosed Friday that it has over 1,000 full-time staffers in over 31 states plus the District of Columbia in preparation for a protracted primary slog that goes well beyond the upcoming Iowa caucuses and early states.

“We expect this to be a long nomination fight and have built our campaign to sustain well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins,” wrote campaign manager Roger Lau in a memo to supporters Friday. “The four early states contests are just the beginning.”