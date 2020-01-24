News Newsletter News 

Warren Camp Warns of ‘Breathless Media Narratives’ Out of Iowa

Alex Thompson | Politico   January 24, 2020

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign disclosed Friday that it has over 1,000 full-time staffers in over 31 states plus the District of Columbia in preparation for a protracted primary slog that goes well beyond the upcoming Iowa caucuses and early states.

“We expect this to be a long nomination fight and have built our campaign to sustain well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins,” wrote campaign manager Roger Lau in a memo to supporters Friday. “The four early states contests are just the beginning.”

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *