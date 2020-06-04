Wary Journalists Return to a Reopened South Carolina Newsroom
Staff members at one of South Carolina’s largest newspapers reported to the office on Monday after more than two months of working remotely. With the number of Covid-19 cases hitting new highs in the state, many of them said they were wary of going back.
Employees at The Post and Courier, a locally owned daily in Charleston with a paid weekday circulation of about 40,000, had been doing their jobs from home since the second week of March…Read More