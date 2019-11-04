Washington Examiner Chooses Brainworks Advertising & CRM

Brainworks Software is happy to announce that the Washington Examiner has chosen Brainworks Advertising & CRM solution.

Mark Rendle, VP of IT & CSIO at Examiner Group/Clarity Media explained, “We were drawn to the flexibility and innovation. Brainworks is more prepared for tomorrow than many other Advertising and CRM vendors out there. We needed to find a solution that improved the user experience, while providing more ways to drive revenue.”

The Washington Examiner is published by MediaDC, a subsidiary of Clarity Media Group. Providing intellectual capital for the nation’s capital, the Washington Examiner brings readers excellence in news coverage, reporting and thoughtful commentary. The Washington Examiner brings the best in breaking news and sharp analysis about politics and the federal government weekly.

Rick Sanders, President & CEO of Brainworks shared, “We are pleased to be expanding the footprint of our partnership with Clarity Media by adding Washington Examiner as a Brainworks customer.”

Clarity Media Group also owns The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colo., Colorado Politics and several other reputable community newspapers serving Colorado.