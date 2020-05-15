Washington Post Employees Will Work From Home Until After Labor Day
The Washington Post‘s offices will remain closed until after Labor Day, Post publisher Fred Ryan told employees in a memo Thursday. The Post sent employees home March 11, and at the time, Ryan writes, “we thought it would be a matter of a few weeks before we could safely return.” The company is examining its options, but at the moment, “we have concerns that we cannot adequately safeguard the health of our employees with a return to office work.”Read More