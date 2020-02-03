Washington Post Threatened Another Star Reporter Over His Tweets

The Washington Post’s controversial decision to punish a reporter last week over a Kobe Bryant tweet is not the first time the newspaper’s strict social-media policies have caused internal headaches and clashes between management and the paper’s high-profile journalists.

The Post last Sunday placed reporter Felicia Sonmez on leave when, in the wake of Bryant’s death, she tweeted a years-old Daily Beast story detailing the 2003 rape allegations against him.