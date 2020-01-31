Washington Post’s Top Editor Sends Memo to Staff After Backlash Over Handling of Reporter’s Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post‘s top editor sent a memo to staffers addressing the newspaper’s social media policy on Thursday, days after the brief suspension of a reporter over tweets posted in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death drew widespread condemnation.

“We do not want social media activity to be a distraction, and we do not want it to give a false impression of the tenor of our coverage,” wrote Marty Baron, The Post‘s executive editor, in a memo obtained by CNN Business. “It is not always easy to know where to draw the line.”