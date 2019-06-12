Wehaa Releases Furniture Store Promotions

Wehaa has released Furniture Store Promotions, which allows newspapers to host virtual furniture events and promotions using a feed-less integration and social media marketing. This is a white label and hands-free solution for newspapers and magazines.

Wehaa imports participating furniture dealers’ inventory and creates digital assets that are fully responsive across all devices. The assets include digital landing pages, dynamic inventory banners, SEO and more. Dealers will also get carousel ads for Facebook and Instagram, along with geo and behavioral targeted traffic.

Wehaa’s Furniture Store Promotions utilizes direct click-through integration. When an end user sees something they like and clicks on it, they are sent directly to the product they clicked from the website. UTM tracking code is placed on each outgoing click and Wehaa provides white label advertiser reports. The report shows advertisers not only critical campaign stats but also the whole picture. The report shows the social carousel ads, social targeting criteria, inventory banners, direct click-through data and estimated sales data.

“Helping newspapers and magazines take advantage of their brand equity and hyper-local users is what Wehaa is all about,” said Wehaa’s VP of Sales Kevin Collins. “Newspapers are overburdened and understaffed. Making things hands free is one of the big value propositions.”

Furniture Store Promotions uses the same engine as Virtual Sales Events which focuses on autos, RVs, trucks, power sports, etc. Making it work for furniture was a natural progression and opened the doors for appliances, lighting, Father’s Day, etc. Pricing is based on a per retailer basis and set to where publishers can charge 10 times the wholesale price.

Other features include optional local tracking phone numbers. Phone call data is embedded directly into the advertiser reports and includes the actual phone recording. Reverse Publishing is also an option. Both options have an additional cost.