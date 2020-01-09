‘We’ve Seen Hate Becoming Mainstream’: The Informant Aims to Tie Together the Intel on Extremism
In 2012, when Nick Martin heard the news that a man named J.T. Ready had murdered four people and killed himself in Arizona, he was stunned.
Martin—then a reporter at Talking Points Memo in New York—knew Ready from college; they’d both gone to Mesa Community College. Ready was president of the College Republicans chapter; Martin was taking journalism classes and working nights at a local newspaper.Read More