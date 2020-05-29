What 2021 Looks Like for News Publishers

If, as Milton Friedman said, actions taken in times of crisis depend on the ideas that are lying around, then perhaps news media organisations can take a look at the ideas they have lying around, INMA Executive Director/CEO Earl J. Wilkinson, said on Thursday: “What were those ideas just 12 weeks ago?”

The need to go faster with digital transformation.

Stop toying around with digital subscriptions, and make it a cultural priority.

Premiumise content and distribution ecosystems.

Inject retention science into companies.

Get the newsroom fully onboard with engagement.

Accelerate first-party data strategies: revenue and efficiencies.

When it comes to print, love it, reduce it, or kill it—but get the strategy out of neutral.