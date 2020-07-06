What Can AI Teach Us About Behaviors Leading to Churn?

Leading publishers invest in data science to predict who’s going to churn so they can prevent it. Advanced analytics can be used to inform tactics as well as the engagement strategy of news media.

Propensity modelling was the focus of the June 30 class by Michal Ciesielczyk, head of AI engineering at Deep.BI, an analytics platform provider, at the recent INMA Master Class on Digital Subscriber Retention (you can still catch up with the class on-demand).