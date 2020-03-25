What Comes Next: Lessons From Italy

Having overtaken China as the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic, Italy will serve as the canary in the coal mine for how other western media and advertising markets may fare as the crisis escalates worldwide.

Unsurprisingly, advertising executives said media consumption there—TV, social media, gaming—has spiked as the people of Italy roll into their fourth week of lockdown. The ad dollars, however, have not followed those eyeballs, as the overall Italian economy is being strangled.