What Could Life Look Like After COVID-19? Mediacités Worked With Its Readers to Explore Solutions.

Like many media organizations in France, Mediacités spent the early part of 2020 preparing its coverage of upcoming local elections. But when the pandemic hit, the site—which covers four major French cities—pivoted to doing public service journalism instead.

The 10-strong team issued a callout to readers to share their questions about the lockdown and a survey for ideas about what should change after COVID-19. It received hundreds of responses and tripled its monthly visitors.