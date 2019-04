A little over a year ago, we launched our new MuckRock Assignments tool to help crowdsource analysis of large document sets. Since then, more than 1,000 volunteers have helped newsrooms and non-profits (including MuckRock) analyze more than 10,000 pages of documents.

