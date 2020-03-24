What Does a Taiwanese Digital News Startup Teach Us About Growth in a Capped Market?

Consider this start-up conundrum: knowing the internet is about scale, what do you do if you are in a mid-sized society or market, but want to grow through the constraints that a cap on audience and revenues forces on you?

It is a challenge whether the (potential) audience cap comes from the size of the nation, the reach of the region or the scope-and income-of the segment you are targeting. Not all markets offer the scale of, say, a US, China or India.