What Happened to the National Enquirer After it Went All in for Trump?

Technically, Dylan Howard didn’t invite me to his book party. Howard, a thirty-seven-year-old longtime editor at the National Enquirer, had canceled on me for an interview three times that week and looked mortified when I showed up. But the publicist for the book—Diana, Case Solved: The Definitive Account That Proves What Really Happened, featuring blurbs by Sean Hannity, Dr. Phil, and Dr. Drew—had forwarded me an invite.