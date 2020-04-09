What is HIPAA and How Does It Affect Our Understanding of the Coronavirus?

Nothing would help us understand the gravity of the COVID-19 situation more than if we could see the effects unfolding in our hospitals.

Hospitals are blocking journalists from documenting what it’s like inside their walls and the shortages of ventilators and other supplies, so we rely on social media and interviews with doctors. But seeing is believing, the old saying goes. It is true in war, it is true in disasters, and this is both a war and a disaster.