As the old newsroom saw puts it, a thousand planes landing safely isn’t a story. One plane that doesn’t is. That lens on newsworthiness has always given an edge to negative news—wars over peace, crimes over safety, fights over agreement.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-sort-of-news-travels-fastest-online-bad-news-you-wont-be-shocked-to-hear/