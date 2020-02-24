What the New York Times Didn’t Tell Readers About Its Taliban Op-Ed is Shocking

On Thursday, the New York Times published an op-ed by Sirajuddin Haqqani under the headline, “What We, the Taliban, Want.” In his op-ed, Haqqani wrote, “I am convinced that the killing and the maiming must stop.”

The Times described Haqqani as “the deputy leader of the Taliban.” But this bland descriptor doesn’t capture who Haqqani really is. According to the FBI, Haqqani is a “specially designated global terrorist.”