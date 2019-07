Anyone who watched the doctored video of congresswoman Nancy Pelosi in which she appears drunk—a clip that quickly went viral a few months ago and which Facebook refused to delete or flag as bogus—can appreciate how quickly and suddenly the world is changing. That unsettling event marked a turning point for many, one that signaled the dawn of the deepfake era.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-the-news-media-is-doing-to-defend-against-deepfakes/