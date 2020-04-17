What Will Newsrooms Look Like After the Pandemic is Over?

Newsrooms are an essential but romanticized part of our industry fabric. They are quieter than in the days of clattering typewriters, hot metal and so-called ‘copy boys’. But journalists still thrive on physical interaction and robust discussion on which story, headline or picture to use.

Covid-19 has halted, for now, how every news organization around the world would normally function.

If you are a young journalist, you may feel bewildered about how your world of work has been transformed. If you are a newsroom leader you may already have put staff on furlough after initially directing them to work from home. Some of these journalists will have come to you with mental health problems or financial concerns.