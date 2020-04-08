Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

What’s a Sports Journalist to Do When the Coronavirus Cancels all the Games? As It Turns Out, Plenty.

Rana L. Cash | Poynter   April 8, 2020

It was Final Four weekend and chances were good that either the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville men’s basketball team would have been on the court in Atlanta competing for the national championship.

But instead of covering an NCAA Tournament run, UK basketball beat writer Jon Hale was writing the coronavirus roundup coverage for the website and front page of The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *