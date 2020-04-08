What’s a Sports Journalist to Do When the Coronavirus Cancels all the Games? As It Turns Out, Plenty.
It was Final Four weekend and chances were good that either the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville men’s basketball team would have been on the court in Atlanta competing for the national championship.
But instead of covering an NCAA Tournament run, UK basketball beat writer Jon Hale was writing the coronavirus roundup coverage for the website and front page of The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky.Read More