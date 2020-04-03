What’s Next in the Publisher Response to COVID-19?

Publishers are checking a list of their most important considerations right now, which include safety, remote work, the advertising decline, cash flow, and potential cutbacks. Everyone is also wondering when we will get to the “new normal.”

With the International News Media Association (INMA) taking a lead role in distilling the news industry’s global response to COVID-19, CEO Earl Wilkinson held a Webinar on Thursday to update members on the shape of cutbacks, the tradeoff of subscription wins and advertising losses, and the unique role news brands are taking to preserve small, local, independent businesses in this crisis.