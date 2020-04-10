News Newsletter News 

When Should the Media Care About Climate Change?

Lauren Harris | CJR  April 10, 2020

Media attention to climate change has had its highs and lows; different parts of the world have covered the story in different ways. Keeping track of it all is Bruno Takahashi, associate professor of environmental journalism and communication at Michigan State University and research director of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism. Recently, he spoke with CJR’s Lauren Harris on when, how, and where the climate crisis is reported. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *