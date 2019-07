On Sunday—the third day a heat wave, when New York City’s temperature index was 110 degrees—Consolidated Edison, the energy company known as Con Ed, announced intentional power outages, mainly in southeastern Brooklyn. More than 50,000 customers were left with no electricity, and no explanation; Con Ed said simply that it wanted to avoid a city-wide blackout.

