When The World’s Rich Target Journalists: Maltese Reporter Killed By Car Bomb Tops List Of ‘10 Most Urgent’ Press Freedom Cases

Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating secretive shell companies tied to Malta’s political elites when her car blew up on a quiet stretch of road on the tiny island in late 2017. As the sluggish inquiry into the reporter’s brazen murder continues—ensnaring everyone from the country’s richest businessmen to the prime minister’s chief of staff and, now, the prime minister himself, who plans to resign on January 12—the One Free Press Coalition has named it the world’s most urgent press freedom case.