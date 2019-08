Atlantic 57, The Atlantic magazine’s consulting service has released a new report, The Four Visitors to Your Site (And How to Hook Them). The report is based on the study of The Atlantic’s readers’ behavior in a bid to identify the best strategies for converting them into paid consumers.

