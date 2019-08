Liberals are angry online too. Arash Barfar of the University of Nevada, Reno, analyzed comments on political Facebook posts and found that posts on hyperpartisan Facebook pages received “significantly less analytic responses from Facebook followers” than mainstream news sites did, with “greater anger and incivility” appearing in the comments on far-left sites.

