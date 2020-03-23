Coronavirus Government News 

White House Correspondents Warned of Possible Case of Coronavirus Among Press Corps

Ted Johnson | Deadline  March 23, 2020

The White House Correspondents’ Association said that a member of the press corps has a suspected case of the coronavirus and is advising journalists and others who were at the White House on a series of dates over the past two weeks to take precautions.

“We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19,” WHCA president Jonathan Karlc wrote in an email to members. “The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18.

