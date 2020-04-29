White House Shuffles Communications Duties as It Looks to Reopening

The White House is shifting its coronavirus communications coordination from Vice President Mike Pence’s office to the regular White House communications and press shops, according to two administration officials familiar with the matter.

The effort will now be overseen by Kayleigh McEnany, the new press secretary, and Alyssa Farah, who recently joined the White House as strategic communications director. Both were brought in by Mark Meadows, the new chief of staff, who is planning to beef up the West Wing’s internal communications team further in the coming weeks, according to one senior administration official.