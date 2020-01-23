News Newsletter News 

Who’s ‘Mainly’ Responsible for Curbing Disinformation?

Cristina Tardáguila, Daniel Funke and Susan Benkelman | Poynter   January 23, 2020

Who should be responsible for curbing the spread of disinformation?

We might start by looking at who is responsible for spreading it. Those of us who follow this topic closely know there are a number of answers to that question: nefarious foreign actors, irresponsible platforms, zealous partisans, politicians who lie with impunity, people who stand to make a buck off of misinformation and social media users who get duped into passing along falsehoods.

