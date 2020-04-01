Coronavirus Government News Newsletter News 

Why are Journalists Skipping Trump’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing? Not Enough News to Risk Their Health.

Paul Farhi | Washington Post   April 1, 2020

There have been a lot more empty seats at President Trump’s daily press briefings—but no, news organizations aren’t boycotting the events in protest or attempting to silence him, despite what he suggested at a briefing earlier this week.

Instead, something else is afoot: Reporters are keeping their distance because they are concerned about the health risks at a time when many consider the president’s evening news conferences to have become increasingly less newsworthy.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *