Why are Journalists Skipping Trump’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing? Not Enough News to Risk Their Health.
There have been a lot more empty seats at President Trump’s daily press briefings—but no, news organizations aren’t boycotting the events in protest or attempting to silence him, despite what he suggested at a briefing earlier this week.
Instead, something else is afoot: Reporters are keeping their distance because they are concerned about the health risks at a time when many consider the president’s evening news conferences to have become increasingly less newsworthy.