Why Axios is Skipping Original Digital Video Entirely in Favor of TV

Axios has decided to do away with the established model for digital publishers’ video businesses. It is no longer producing editorial videos to distribute primarily on its site or platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Less than 20 months after the news publisher’s January 2017 launch, Axios announced a deal in August 2018 to produce a documentary news show for HBO that premiered three months later, was renewed in February 2019 for a second season and on October 8 was picked up for two more seasons.